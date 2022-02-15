Update notes 1.1.799

Time for another update, fixing some important issues.
- Tweaked graphics settings on low so it looks better
- Fixed issue where some players could get muted for no reason
- Fixed a server crash issue with item pick-ups
- Tweaks to results screen UI
- Tweaks to female hats
- If the player dies while bear trapped, beartrap turns into pickups
- Added keybinding for sprinting (hope it solves your issue foxboxunion!)
- Added reset button for keybindings
- Fixed karma, so you get a penalty if acting bad when you are not the killer
- Fikxed typos on the hov too plai skreen
In early access before we have built up a big player base, we want to give you the fixes ASAP. This means that sometimes our fixes might cause new issues, or not be fixed for all users. Please bear with us, and be sure to let us know.
Changed files in this update