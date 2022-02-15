Simplode Suite 1.1.1.612 Released

2022-02-15 - Released Version 1.1.1.612
- Added option for Smart Focus to only impact newly opened windows.
- Fixed issue where the image preview box would fail when attempting to produce a file with a long name. The image preview box can now produce Unicode file names and will automatically shorten names that are too long.
- Fixed issue where Microphone Manager would fail when adding or removing an audio device.
- Updated Smart Focus to recognize newer naming scheme for start menu windows.
- Fixed bug in Smart Focus where full screen and old windows options were making the task switcher and start menu options ineffective.
- Added right click context menu to settings headers with an option to revert to default.
- Fixed an issue with Loudness Manager and Microphone Manager which caused them to act on new or reconnected devices of the wrong type.
- Disabled mouse wheel zooming by default. This feature was found to be disruptive when accidentally triggered by users who are unaware of the feature. It was also removed from the polite preset.
- Due to new users being overwhelmed by the sheer number of features available in Simplode Suite, the automatic free trial has been removed. Three free trial periods are still available and can be found quickly in the welcome screen.
- Window hover linking is now disabled by default to avoid bothering new users who do not want to use the feature. It will be automatically enabled in the Normal and Wild preset modes.
Changed files in this update