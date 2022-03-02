Public access

Gameplay and balance
- Full characteristics and item drop rebalance. Damage parameter moved from ammo to weapon. Ammo count in one stack limit reduced to 50.
- Added new various items.
- Added new room presets.
- Reworked melee throw mechanic: now LMB on enemy with throwable weapon in hands will throw weapon in enemy. If an enemy is in melee attack radius then melee attack will be used instead of throwing.
- Some enemies now can use different types of grenades.
- Item “Dr. Johns” now will restore random wounds on use.
- Station scanner changed:first it will unlock items vision, last - level exit vision.
QoL
- Tuned some loudness, new sound effects have been added.
- Art of the female PMC was updated.
- Item’s durability is now always available at the bottom of the item slot.
- Now, before disassembling weapons, unloading ammo will happen.
- Damaged or blocked doors now will be highlighted red and available for attack by range weapon.
- Effects status panel was reworked (For example, now you can always see regen buffs/debuffs from starvation).
- Health monitor screen was reworked, now you can see accuracy for each hand.
- Added zoom in/zoom out option by Middle Mouse Button.
- In the item tooltip now visible special abilities of melee weapons.
- Volume settings now consist of two options: Sounds volume and Music volume.
Fixes
- Multiple fixes of the localization.
- Fixed long passes sometimes were blocked with obstacles..
- Fixed inventory bug when ammo stack was dragged on weapon with loaded another kind of ammo.
- Fixed ammo with stun ability has 100% of stun instead of 15%.
Changed files in this update