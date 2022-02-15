 Skip to content

BLACKJACK and WAIFUS update for 15 February 2022

Difficulty Update!

BLACKJACK and WAIFUS update for 15 February 2022

Build 8208005

Hey guys! How are you doin?

We're working our best to bring you the best ultimate BLACKJACK and WAIFUS experience on Steam EVER!

So welcome the new Update:

  • Adaptive difficulty (If you suck are not good enough - the game will be more friendly to you now XD)
  • QoL improvement (now you close the gallery item by pressing the close button, not just clicking anywhere on screen :)

[spoiler]The survival mode is in the development right now![/spoiler]

Please let us know what you think in the comments to this post!

Also make sure you have write your review for the game if you already own it and want to help us to reach for the Trading Cards milestone faster! ;)

Stay Healthy and Have Fun!

