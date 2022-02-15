 Skip to content

Ziggurat 2 update for 15 February 2022

Update #9 - Big update!

Update #9 - Big update!

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hi!

Today we're releasing a new update for the game, featuring a bunch of new content that we hope you'll enjoy!

New content:

  • New weapons: Added 4 new starter weapons, unlocked right away:

    • Rod of Darkness
    • Mjölnir
    • Dragonfury
    • Plaguebearer

  • New room type: Gilded Treasure Chest. These treasures contain a random high level weapon, but you'll need to spend some coins to get it!

  • New dungeon type (campaign only): Onslaught dungeons. These are linear dungeons where you can only advance.

  • Added Photo mode to take nice pictures from weird angles!

Gameplay changes:

  • Amulets now have levels mid-run, the same as weapons. This level grants an increasingly powerful passive bonus (now unlocked by default).
  • Adjusted a bunch of unpopular perks to make them more interesting.
  • Kraz's Trance is now stopped ahead of time when the fight ends.
  • The stats screen now shows campaign upgrades.
  • Reduced fire rate reduction of the "Make sure not to miss" combat room modifier, so it doesn't feel that slow.

Improvements:

  • Added a "resume" indicator on the main menu when there's a game in progress
  • Music now changes when the boss is spawned in Gauntlet dungeons.
  • Added some memory saving measures. Should help limiting maximum VRAM/RAM usage.

Bugfixes:

  • Fixed stepping on lava while having barrier not unhiding the HUD.

