Update #9 - Big update!

Hi!
Today we're releasing a new update for the game, featuring a bunch of new content that we hope you'll enjoy!
New content:
-
New weapons: Added 4 new starter weapons, unlocked right away:
- Rod of Darkness
- Mjölnir
- Dragonfury
- Plaguebearer
-
New room type: Gilded Treasure Chest. These treasures contain a random high level weapon, but you'll need to spend some coins to get it!
-
New dungeon type (campaign only): Onslaught dungeons. These are linear dungeons where you can only advance.
-
Added Photo mode to take nice pictures from weird angles!
Gameplay changes:
- Amulets now have levels mid-run, the same as weapons. This level grants an increasingly powerful passive bonus (now unlocked by default).
- Adjusted a bunch of unpopular perks to make them more interesting.
- Kraz's Trance is now stopped ahead of time when the fight ends.
- The stats screen now shows campaign upgrades.
- Reduced fire rate reduction of the "Make sure not to miss" combat room modifier, so it doesn't feel that slow.
Improvements:
- Added a "resume" indicator on the main menu when there's a game in progress
- Music now changes when the boss is spawned in Gauntlet dungeons.
- Added some memory saving measures. Should help limiting maximum VRAM/RAM usage.
Bugfixes:
- Fixed stepping on lava while having barrier not unhiding the HUD.
Changed files in this update