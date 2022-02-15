Patch 0.14.6

Changes:
- Added toggle button to show all your people's locations in the world map so that it's easier to find your villagers.
- Summary panel also shows the villager's jobs.
- F4 "Scatter around" command is replaced by a global "Gather" command that gets all your people except guards to follow you.
- Villagers holding melee weapons will switch to ranged when their next enemy is not within melee range.
- Dead bodies last for 3 minutes instead of 1, so that you can see the crime scene.
