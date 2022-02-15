 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results.

Coronation update for 15 February 2022

Patch 0.14.6

Share · View all patches · Build 8207933 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Changes:

  • Added toggle button to show all your people's locations in the world map so that it's easier to find your villagers.
  • Summary panel also shows the villager's jobs.
  • F4 "Scatter around" command is replaced by a global "Gather" command that gets all your people except guards to follow you.
  • Villagers holding melee weapons will switch to ranged when their next enemy is not within melee range.
  • Dead bodies last for 3 minutes instead of 1, so that you can see the crime scene.

Changed files in this update

Coronation Content Depot 1649921
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.