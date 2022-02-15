WARBOX UPDATE 0.0.2.8

MAKE SURE YOU CREATE BRAND NEW SAVES. Every time a major change happens to the customization system, saves can be corrupted. (This is what caused the disappearing helmet bug last update)
NEW CONTENT
- Ragdoll Collision Damage
- MCX Rifle (WIP)
- Right Glove Option
- Left Glove Option
- Vest Camo/Color Options
- Hard Knuckle Gloves
- Padded Gloves
- Multicam Camo Pattern
- New voice "American_02" (WIP)
- Default 3rd Person Reload Animation Improved
NEW CHANGES
- AI and Player drop weapon when knocked down (When AI run out of weapons they will resort to melee)
- Default Ragdoll Improved (Set your settings to default and try it out!)
- AK Sounds Improved
- M4 Sounds Improved
- Made Goggles Tinted
- Made Glasses Tinted
- USMC MARPAT Pattern Improved
- Russian EMR Pattern Improved
Changed files in this update