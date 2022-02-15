 Skip to content

Warbox update for 15 February 2022

WARBOX UPDATE 0.0.2.8

MAKE SURE YOU CREATE BRAND NEW SAVES. Every time a major change happens to the customization system, saves can be corrupted. (This is what caused the disappearing helmet bug last update)

NEW CONTENT

  • Ragdoll Collision Damage
  • MCX Rifle (WIP)
  • Right Glove Option
  • Left Glove Option
  • Vest Camo/Color Options
  • Hard Knuckle Gloves
  • Padded Gloves
  • Multicam Camo Pattern

  • New voice "American_02" (WIP)

  • Default 3rd Person Reload Animation Improved

NEW CHANGES

  • AI and Player drop weapon when knocked down (When AI run out of weapons they will resort to melee)

  • Default Ragdoll Improved (Set your settings to default and try it out!)
  • AK Sounds Improved
  • M4 Sounds Improved

  • Made Goggles Tinted
  • Made Glasses Tinted
  • USMC MARPAT Pattern Improved

  • Russian EMR Pattern Improved

