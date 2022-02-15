PATCH 0.3.0 EA - Brainfall

PATCH V0.3.0 — LIST OF CHANGES
Thank you for staying with us. This update is a response of some of your feedback.
Most prominently we have added some ambient sounds and did various balance adaptions.
Also the update contains our first localization. More to come!
ADDITIONAL CONTENT
- New weapons and items have been put in the world! Go pay the mexicans a visit!
UI
- Added german localization
BALANCE CHANGES
- Reduced cooldown of Source Helmet to 10 seconds
- Adjusted various weapon damage
GAMEPLAY
- Improved Questflow within Snugglebeard and Loldania.
- Scavenger Hunt should now be easier. Additionally World Markers will appear after a while.
- More item versatility within Snugglebeards Islands, giving you a smoother starting experience.
Go explore the Islands!!
GRAPHICS, AUDIO, ANIMATION
- Added more ambient sound within the levels!
Relax on the beach to seagulls and waves, listen the townfolk chatter within castle Junk or hear your Geiger counter while in proximity of a suspicious bomb in the arctic wastelands
- Sneaking will now be a bit harder due to implemented footsteps… ;-)
Of course additionally there are various smaller bugfixes not worth mentioning.
Changed files in this update