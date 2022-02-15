 Skip to content

SourceWorlds update for 15 February 2022

PATCH 0.3.0 EA - Brainfall

Share · View all patches · Build 8207739 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

PATCH V0.3.0 — LIST OF CHANGES

Thank you for staying with us. This update is a response of some of your feedback.

Most prominently we have added some ambient sounds and did various balance adaptions.

Also the update contains our first localization. More to come!

ADDITIONAL CONTENT

  • New weapons and items have been put in the world! Go pay the mexicans a visit!

UI

  • Added german localization

BALANCE CHANGES

  • Reduced cooldown of Source Helmet to 10 seconds
  • Adjusted various weapon damage

GAMEPLAY

  • Improved Questflow within Snugglebeard and Loldania.
  • Scavenger Hunt should now be easier. Additionally World Markers will appear after a while.
  • More item versatility within Snugglebeards Islands, giving you a smoother starting experience.

    Go explore the Islands!!

GRAPHICS, AUDIO, ANIMATION

  • Added more ambient sound within the levels!

    Relax on the beach to seagulls and waves, listen the townfolk chatter within castle Junk or hear your Geiger counter while in proximity of a suspicious bomb in the arctic wastelands
  • Sneaking will now be a bit harder due to implemented footsteps… ;-)

Of course additionally there are various smaller bugfixes not worth mentioning.

