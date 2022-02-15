Patch 1.0.0.4 - New Update

- Removed detected errors that occur when parking.
- Added additional markers on the level with parkour, for ease of execution. Many migrants failed to navigate the routes.
- Improved the quality of lighting in the "forest" and "ruin city" locations.
- Added more opponents to the "Wild West" level. Now you can get away properly.
- changed the hint for the rune puzzle - now the difficulty of the puzzle is perfectly balanced.
- in parkour in the location "Cave" add additional "hooks". We have noticed that some players constantly break in the same places.
- Added tips before each battle (so that participants can easily find their way at the beginning of any battle)
- Complicated the passage of the final boss.
As a result, we fixed dozens of bugs, now the game has become more solid!
Let's move on! More big games will be improved ahead.
Follow the news!
Changed files in this update