LiBER update for 15 February 2022

Patch 1.0.0.4 - New Update

Patch 1.0.0.4 - New Update

Build 8207735 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  1. Removed detected errors that occur when parking.
  2. Added additional markers on the level with parkour, for ease of execution. Many migrants failed to navigate the routes.
  3. Improved the quality of lighting in the "forest" and "ruin city" locations.
  4. Added more opponents to the "Wild West" level. Now you can get away properly.
  5. changed the hint for the rune puzzle - now the difficulty of the puzzle is perfectly balanced.
  6. in parkour in the location "Cave" add additional "hooks". We have noticed that some players constantly break in the same places.
  7. Added tips before each battle (so that participants can easily find their way at the beginning of any battle)
  8. Complicated the passage of the final boss.

As a result, we fixed dozens of bugs, now the game has become more solid!

Let's move on! More big games will be improved ahead.

Follow the news!

