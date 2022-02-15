 Skip to content

UAL: Universal AIM League update for 15 February 2022

8 new gamemodes, new mechanics and a new map

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • The new gamemodes name are: Moving labyrinth, Moving walls, Dummy straff, Double cube, Wall flick, Target move, UpDown labyrinth, Target damage
  • Now when you hit someone you tag him, so the player is slower when hited
  • No more arena system because there is not enough player for it, arena system was when you win in matchamking you go to arena 2 and you was losing/wining 2 times more mmr
  • A new map, the others has been removed, new maps will come soon

