升级打怪换装备 update for 15 February 2022

2022-02-15Update

2022-02-15

Patchnotes via Steam Community

[b] Cancel the protagonist hit mechanism [/ b]

The protagonist can hit the enemy when attacking

After the update, the hit entry will not appear in the recasting system

After the update, hit related blessings will not appear in runes and blessings

[b] Adjust enemy value [/ b]

Some high dodge monsters will increase other values (such as ghost Health) due to canceling dodge

Reduce the hit value of some monsters and increase other values accordingly

[b] Reduce store costs [/ b]

Changed files in this update

升级打怪换装备 Content Depot 1878531
  • Loading history…
