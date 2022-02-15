2022-02-15Update

[b] Cancel the protagonist hit mechanism [/ b]
The protagonist can hit the enemy when attacking
After the update, the hit entry will not appear in the recasting system
After the update, hit related blessings will not appear in runes and blessings
[b] Adjust enemy value [/ b]
Some high dodge monsters will increase other values (such as ghost Health) due to canceling dodge
Reduce the hit value of some monsters and increase other values accordingly
[b] Reduce store costs [/ b]
Changed files in this update