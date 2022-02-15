 Skip to content

Bang-On Balls: Chronicles update for 15 February 2022

Space Race Chronicle Hot Fix 🔥

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Fixed AI eyes expression while being hit
  • Added new sound for AIs spinning attack
  • Fixed some elevators not reacting properly to player presence
  • Fixed block VFX persisting on players in Multiplayer
  • Fixed looped sprint animations in Multiplayer
  • Fixed Viking boss horn not being visible for clients in certain circumstances
  • Fixed collision on rooftop of Soviet communication building.
  • Fixed Rob the bob movement in some spots around Roman Baths
  • Even more minor fixes !

