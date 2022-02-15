- Fixed AI eyes expression while being hit
- Added new sound for AIs spinning attack
- Fixed some elevators not reacting properly to player presence
- Fixed block VFX persisting on players in Multiplayer
- Fixed looped sprint animations in Multiplayer
- Fixed Viking boss horn not being visible for clients in certain circumstances
- Fixed collision on rooftop of Soviet communication building.
- Fixed Rob the bob movement in some spots around Roman Baths
- Even more minor fixes !
Bang-On Balls: Chronicles update for 15 February 2022
Space Race Chronicle Hot Fix 🔥
Patchnotes via Steam Community
