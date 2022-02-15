Update, Version 20220215

English

[Wrong Side of History]You can now bypass Judy to release the prisoner by directly deceiving the officer who is in charge of the prisoner. (It harms your relations with Queensmouth Survivors less than directly threatening Judy.)

[Wrong Side of History]You can now pick the lock of the junkyard house gate and force someone to let you in. (I see, you are a person of lockpicking skills even if you break in with bombs. ^-^)

[Wrong Side of History]In case you fail to pick the lock, the alarm will trigger and zombies nearby will come after you.

[Graphics]Updated the walking image of the schoolgirl to better reflect her school uniform. (RPG Maker assets are on sale, so I bought some generator parts.)

简体中文

【历史的错误一边】你现在可以通过欺骗看守犯人的警官的方式直接把犯人放出来，而不一定再需要说服朱迪。（对和王后镇幸存者的关系造成的负面影响小于直接威胁朱迪）

【历史的错误一边】你现在可以通过撬锁的方式强迫某人允许你进入垃圾场的小屋。（我发现你是个开锁技能丰富的家伙，就算你开锁的时候用的是C4。^-^ ）

【历史的错误一边】如果开锁失败，那么警报会触发，然后周围的僵尸会过来。

【图像】更新了某个女子高中生的行走图，使衣服更符合她的校服。（RPG Maker的DLC打折中，所以我顺便买了一些貌似可以用的角色部件。）

Unfortunately, I got trapped in some social events related to the Lantern Festival.

Thus, today's update is relatively short.