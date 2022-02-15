We had a game breaking bug, where you couldn't progress beyond the 2nd level when the tutorial was enabled. Sorry for the inconvenience, it's fixed now!
The Wizard: WizHarder Edition update for 15 February 2022
Hotfix: Game breaking level loading bug
