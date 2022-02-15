 Skip to content

The Wizard: WizHarder Edition update for 15 February 2022

Hotfix: Game breaking level loading bug

Build 8207129

Patchnotes via Steam Community

We had a game breaking bug, where you couldn't progress beyond the 2nd level when the tutorial was enabled. Sorry for the inconvenience, it's fixed now!

Changed files in this update

The Wizard: WizHarder Edition Content Depot 1275601
  • Loading history…
The Wizard: WizHarder Edition Linux Depot Depot 1275602
  • Loading history…
The Wizard: WizHarder Edition Mac Depot Depot 1275603
  • Loading history…
