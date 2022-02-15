 Skip to content

Draconia update for 15 February 2022

Patch 0.1.016 Quality of Life Update

Patch 0.1.016 · Build 8207017

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Added: New level art & level art improvements

Added: UI scale option

Added: Option to show character stat labels

Added: Option to make chat permanently visible

Added: Character model now fades out if the camera gets too close to avoid clipping

Added: New consumable

Added: Inventory full notification

Added: Mana regeneration

Reworked: Scent movement

Fixed: and adjusted camera clipping collision for every character

Fixed: Poison breath now adds poison de-buff instead of burning effect

Fixed (possibly): Inventory item quantity bug where it would show an outdated number of items in the inventory

Fixed (possibly): DLSS options not saving

Fixed: Characters now exits crouching state when swimming

Fixed: Abilities being usable while carrying items

Updated: Altuis

Updated: Items that are being carried will now be dropped on logout

Updated: Breath abilities now use mana

Updated: Chat window can now be scaled & moved

Updated: Griffin eggs can no longer be carried

Updated: Grabbing. Items can now be "grabbed" right from the inventory and be added back without having to drop them

Updated: Notes/Story tab - Added search bar, added note categories; notes are now being auto sorted by name

Changed files in this update

Draconia Windows Depot 1295901
  • Loading history…
Draconia Linux Depot 1295902
  • Loading history…
