Added: New level art & level art improvements
Added: UI scale option
Added: Option to show character stat labels
Added: Option to make chat permanently visible
Added: Character model now fades out if the camera gets too close to avoid clipping
Added: New consumable
Added: Inventory full notification
Added: Mana regeneration
Reworked: Scent movement
Fixed: and adjusted camera clipping collision for every character
Fixed: Poison breath now adds poison de-buff instead of burning effect
Fixed (possibly): Inventory item quantity bug where it would show an outdated number of items in the inventory
Fixed (possibly): DLSS options not saving
Fixed: Characters now exits crouching state when swimming
Fixed: Abilities being usable while carrying items
Updated: Altuis
Updated: Items that are being carried will now be dropped on logout
Updated: Breath abilities now use mana
Updated: Chat window can now be scaled & moved
Updated: Griffin eggs can no longer be carried
Updated: Grabbing. Items can now be "grabbed" right from the inventory and be added back without having to drop them
Updated: Notes/Story tab - Added search bar, added note categories; notes are now being auto sorted by name
Draconia update for 15 February 2022
Patch 0.1.016 Quality of Life Update
