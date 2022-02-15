 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results.

Organosphere update for 15 February 2022

Organosphere V0.8.5

Share · View all patches · Build 8206970 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Organosphere V0.8.5

  1. Finally added Steam achievements, kicking off with 15 achievements for now. More will be added soon.
  2. Increased performance and graphics quality
  3. New main weapons
  4. New weapon ADS scope visuals
  5. Crisp new visuals, removed the need for post processing based image sharpening
  6. New ranged (and armored) insect enemy - giant parktown prawns
  7. New AAA volumetric blood
  8. Removed game's dependency on Maya entirely
  9. Removed all JS, made codebase 100# pure C# [The project is about 10 years old now so needed some serious cleaning]
  10. New environment models
  11. New info-pad model
  12. Improved menu character illustration
  13. Increased rarity of certain pickup items
  14. New Carnivorous plant type enemies.
  15. Refined occlusion culling data
  16. Cleaned up city geometry a little
  17. Improved game performance
  18. Decreased max ammo amount on weapons
  19. Improved ambient occlusion visuals
  20. Improved Anti-Aliasing performance
  21. Made office mission first objective more clearer (once reaching lab)
  22. Improved rotation of volumetric fog when moving around
  23. New "Ammo Drone" refuel points
  24. Upgraded Unity engine version from 2018.2.1f to 2020.3.6f
  25. Optimized project build size (as well as actual source project size)
  26. Improved GFX quality, made ultra the default.

Changed files in this update

Organosphere Content Depot 811621
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.