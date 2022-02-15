Organosphere V0.8.5
- Finally added Steam achievements, kicking off with 15 achievements for now. More will be added soon.
- Increased performance and graphics quality
- New main weapons
- New weapon ADS scope visuals
- Crisp new visuals, removed the need for post processing based image sharpening
- New ranged (and armored) insect enemy - giant parktown prawns
- New AAA volumetric blood
- Removed game's dependency on Maya entirely
- Removed all JS, made codebase 100# pure C# [The project is about 10 years old now so needed some serious cleaning]
- New environment models
- New info-pad model
- Improved menu character illustration
- Increased rarity of certain pickup items
- New Carnivorous plant type enemies.
- Refined occlusion culling data
- Cleaned up city geometry a little
- Improved game performance
- Decreased max ammo amount on weapons
- Improved ambient occlusion visuals
- Improved Anti-Aliasing performance
- Made office mission first objective more clearer (once reaching lab)
- Improved rotation of volumetric fog when moving around
- New "Ammo Drone" refuel points
- Upgraded Unity engine version from 2018.2.1f to 2020.3.6f
- Optimized project build size (as well as actual source project size)
- Improved GFX quality, made ultra the default.
Changed files in this update