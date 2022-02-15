 Skip to content

Go! Go! PogoGirl update for 15 February 2022

Go! Go! Version 1.0.3

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Time for another update! One thing many people have asked me about is some sort of timer functionality in the game, so that they could try to speedrun it a little easier. So that's what I added! I also fixed a bug where an achievement wouldn't unlock. Those things are tricky.

New features

  • A timer now tracks and saves your times for every level, so get speedrunning! Don't want to feel pressured? Just turn it off in the options!

Bugfixes

  • Fixed an issue where the Humanitarian Pogo achievement couldn't be unlocked. If you have beaten the game already, this achievement should now automatically unlock when you enter the level select screen.

Thank you for the continued support, you guys rock!

-Ando

Changed files in this update

