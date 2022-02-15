Game balance adjustment update

The following information has been updated.
The GUNS SHOP will be easier to stock and purchase products.
- Increase in the number of coins appearing for Yakitori headshots
- Increased the number of coins in YAKITORI COMBO
- Increased ULTIMATE BATTLE score
Changed files in this update