SHOOTING CHICKEN BRUTAL SUCKERS update for 15 February 2022

Game balance adjustment update

Build 8206922 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

The following information has been updated.

The GUNS SHOP will be easier to stock and purchase products.

  1. Increase in the number of coins appearing for Yakitori headshots
  2. Increased the number of coins in YAKITORI COMBO
  3. Increased ULTIMATE BATTLE score

Changed files in this update

SHOOTING CHICKEN BRUTAL SUCKERS Content Depot 1164661
  
