The Wizard: WizHarder Edition update for 15 February 2022

v0.5.0f2

15 February 2022

  • Updated SteamworksNet Api
  • Updated project name from "The Wizard: WizHarder Edition" to the proper "The Wizard or: How I Learned to Stop Worrying About My Face and Love the Tactical Dungeon Crawl"*

*This means your saves folder has also moved from e.g.

"C:\Users[YOUR USER NAME]\AppData\LocalLow\Hypnotic Owl\The Wizard WizHarder Edition"

to

"C:\Users[YOUR USER NAME]\AppData\LocalLow\Hypnotic Owl\The Wizard or How I Learned to Stop Worrying About My Face and Love the Tactical Dungeon Crawl"

and you might have to move your saves from the old to the new folder to continue with the saves.

