Space Haven update for 16 February 2022

Space Haven Alpha 14 - Version 0.14.1 Released as Stable.

Space Haven Alpha 14 - Version 0.14.1 Released as Stable.
16 February 2022

Patch Notes
  • Crew members consumption of food is now taken into account in the food statistics (Statistics menu).
  • Added an exclamation mark to the lowest priority setting in the crew management menu. See tooltip for the lowest priority behavior.
  • Added translations.
  • Fixed bugs.

We have fixed some bugs and put together a new patch for the Alpha 14 Update. The newest version is now 0.14.1.

If you find any issues let us know at the forums:

https://steamcommunity.com/app/979110/discussions/4/

We will soon begin developing the next big update for Space Haven, and there will be a longer pause. We will keep you updated by posting progress reports along the way! =)

Stay tuned and enjoy the new update!

