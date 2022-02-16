Space Haven Alpha 14 - Version 0.14.1 Released as Stable.

Patch Notes
- Crew members consumption of food is now taken into account in the food statistics (Statistics menu).
- Added an exclamation mark to the lowest priority setting in the crew management menu. See tooltip for the lowest priority behavior.
- Added translations.
- Fixed bugs.
We have fixed some bugs and put together a new patch for the Alpha 14 Update. The newest version is now 0.14.1.
If you find any issues let us know at the forums:
https://steamcommunity.com/app/979110/discussions/4/
We will soon begin developing the next big update for Space Haven, and there will be a longer pause. We will keep you updated by posting progress reports along the way! =)
Stay tuned and enjoy the new update!
Changed files in this update