Space Haven Alpha 14 - Version 0.14.1 Released as Stable.

Patch Notes

Crew members consumption of food is now taken into account in the food statistics (Statistics menu).

Added an exclamation mark to the lowest priority setting in the crew management menu. See tooltip for the lowest priority behavior.

Added translations.

Fixed bugs.

We have fixed some bugs and put together a new patch for the Alpha 14 Update. The newest version is now 0.14.1.

If you find any issues let us know at the forums:

https://steamcommunity.com/app/979110/discussions/4/

We will soon begin developing the next big update for Space Haven, and there will be a longer pause. We will keep you updated by posting progress reports along the way! =)

Stay tuned and enjoy the new update!