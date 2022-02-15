 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results.

Know by heart... update for 15 February 2022

Patch 02: Gameplay & technical fixes

Share · View all patches · Build 8206733 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Gameplay

  1. Streamlined several areas in Day 1 for a smoother experience.
  2. Streamlined the scene with Misha having to call the station on Day 2.
  3. Streamlined the 'now or never' choice in the epilogue.

Bugs

  1. Fixed the 'mirror shards exit screen bounds' bug.
  2. Fixed the 'archive not interactive in Day 5' bug.
  3. Fixed the animations of Genghis holding the fire extinguisher.
  4. Resolved several object passability and NPC pathing issues.
  5. Reworked the physics of Galya's bags and Misha's suitcase.

Graphics

  1. Fixed soft particle artifacts when using resolution scaling.
  2. Fixed flashlight reflections in mirrors.

Sound

  1. Tweaked a music fade-out in the epilogue.
  2. Fixed the sound environment settings in the station office.
  3. Fixed the music in the "Last Hug" minigame not pausing in menus.

UI

  1. Improved the map representation of the 'good old days' thoughts in Day 1.
  2. Fixed dialog UI not always displaying the 'this reply ends the dialog' icon with an empty string.

Achievements

  1. We're aware of the problems surrounding the "Cartographer" and "Nostalgia" achievements, and are planning to resolve them shortly.

    We will do our best to fix them not only for new players, but for existing saves as well.

Changed files in this update

Remember Content Depot 685671
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.