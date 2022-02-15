Patch 02: Gameplay & technical fixes

Gameplay
- Streamlined several areas in Day 1 for a smoother experience.
- Streamlined the scene with Misha having to call the station on Day 2.
- Streamlined the 'now or never' choice in the epilogue.
Bugs
- Fixed the 'mirror shards exit screen bounds' bug.
- Fixed the 'archive not interactive in Day 5' bug.
- Fixed the animations of Genghis holding the fire extinguisher.
- Resolved several object passability and NPC pathing issues.
- Reworked the physics of Galya's bags and Misha's suitcase.
Graphics
- Fixed soft particle artifacts when using resolution scaling.
- Fixed flashlight reflections in mirrors.
Sound
- Tweaked a music fade-out in the epilogue.
- Fixed the sound environment settings in the station office.
- Fixed the music in the "Last Hug" minigame not pausing in menus.
UI
- Improved the map representation of the 'good old days' thoughts in Day 1.
- Fixed dialog UI not always displaying the 'this reply ends the dialog' icon with an empty string.
Achievements
- We're aware of the problems surrounding the "Cartographer" and "Nostalgia" achievements, and are planning to resolve them shortly.
We will do our best to fix them not only for new players, but for existing saves as well.
