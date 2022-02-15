Silicon City v0.35.0 patch notes

Patch content
-
FIX: MayorHouse was missing grass
-
FIX: Game crashed when ambulance not able to reach its destination
-
FIX: Construct a building close to the map border would fail
-
FIX: Saving the game when a silizen just died preventes the save to work properly
-
FIX: Some achievement would be triggered too early in game
-
MAJOR UPDATE: Welcome to the Sili UI, the game changer user interface.
-
UPDATE: Improves savegame list loading time in main menu
-
UPDATE: More performance improvement
-
UPDATE: Silizens taking their car use a new nice way to leave the sidewalk
-
UPDATE: Trees can grow on sand in the desert biome
Known issues
- KI: When a gifted building is destroyed, it is not possible to build it back
- KI: When a building is selected then unselected, it remains hovered in orange
- KI: Draggable panels remains behing the game bar
- KI: Houses and offices 3D models slightly change randomly over time
Changed depots in develop branch