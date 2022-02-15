 Skip to content

Silicon City update for 15 February 2022

Silicon City v0.35.0 patch notes

Patch content

  • FIX: MayorHouse was missing grass

  • FIX: Game crashed when ambulance not able to reach its destination

  • FIX: Construct a building close to the map border would fail

  • FIX: Saving the game when a silizen just died preventes the save to work properly

  • FIX: Some achievement would be triggered too early in game

  • MAJOR UPDATE: Welcome to the Sili UI, the game changer user interface.

  • UPDATE: Improves savegame list loading time in main menu

  • UPDATE: More performance improvement

  • UPDATE: Silizens taking their car use a new nice way to leave the sidewalk

  • UPDATE: Trees can grow on sand in the desert biome

Known issues

  • KI: When a gifted building is destroyed, it is not possible to build it back
  • KI: When a building is selected then unselected, it remains hovered in orange
  • KI: Draggable panels remains behing the game bar
  • KI: Houses and offices 3D models slightly change randomly over time

