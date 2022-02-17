 Skip to content

Swords of Legends Online update for 17 February 2022

Beautiful Costume Sets on Offer

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Enjoy great discounts on two enchanting costume sets: save up to 29% on purchases of robes and even as much as up to 38% on headgear! For a short time only – between 17th–24th February (10 AM server time) – the following costumes are on offer:

Romantic Costume Sets:

  • Romance under the Stars
  • Romance under the Clouds
  • Romance in the Night
  • Romance Behind the Screen
  • Romance at Sunset

Shimmering Costume Sets:

  • Shimmering Purple
  • Shimmering Gold
  • Shimmering Black

Happy shopping!The SOLO Team

