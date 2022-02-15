 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results.

Police Response VR Disturbance update for 15 February 2022

Small Update

Share · View all patches · Build 8206466 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hi All, A few optimisations and new random animations for distractions. Keep your eye on the threat.

Some more taser hit animations added to all the characters.

Stay Safe Officers and speak soon

Changed files in this update

POLICE RESPONSE VR : DISTURBANCE Content Depot 1231971
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.