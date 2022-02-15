 Skip to content

Vacuum Pilot update for 15 February 2022

Update 0.5.7 Patch Notes

Build 8206161

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Before we begin with the patch notes, i would like to ask you to join our Discord Server to take active part in our game development! Every suggestion and feedback is appreciated!

If you would like to see the game in your language and want to help with the translations, you can message us on Discord!

Patch Notes

New object interaction sounds

Added new sounds when interacting with checkpoints and buttons.

Smaller changes and fixes
  • Improved collision boxes
  • Fixed a bug which caused the music in the level editor to stop playing
  • Fixed a level editor crash which was caused by deleting a group of objects and then pressing R or the middle mouse button

