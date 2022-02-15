Update 0.5.7 Patch Notes

Hey there!
Before we begin with the patch notes, i would like to ask you to join our Discord Server to take active part in our game development! Every suggestion and feedback is appreciated!
If you would like to see the game in your language and want to help with the translations, you can message us on Discord!
Thanks for playing!
--
Patch Notes
New object interaction sounds
Added new sounds when interacting with checkpoints and buttons.
Smaller changes and fixes
- Improved collision boxes
- Fixed a bug which caused the music in the level editor to stop playing
- Fixed a level editor crash which was caused by deleting a group of objects and then pressing R or the middle mouse button
