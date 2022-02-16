 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results.

Pixel Worlds update for 16 February 2022

Spring Cleaning - UPDATE 1.7.20

Share · View all patches · Build 8206122 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community



Spring Cleaning Update

-New world generation options such as tabula rasa: a clean slate

-Community requested variants of existing items, find them all!

-Several quality of life changes, including tweaks to respawning

-Ready up for St. Patrick's event on 9.3. and Easter on 30.3.

Changed files in this update

Pixel Worlds Content OSX Depot 636041
  • Loading history…
Pixel Worlds Depot Windows Depot 636042
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.