Spring Cleaning Update
-New world generation options such as tabula rasa: a clean slate
-Community requested variants of existing items, find them all!
-Several quality of life changes, including tweaks to respawning
-Ready up for St. Patrick's event on 9.3. and Easter on 30.3.
Pixel Worlds update for 16 February 2022
Spring Cleaning - UPDATE 1.7.20
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Pixel Worlds Content OSX Depot 636041
- Loading history…
Pixel Worlds Depot Windows Depot 636042
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update