Greetings Pharaohs,

The team is pleased to announce that Pharaoh: A New Era is available now on Steam as we speak!

https://store.steampowered.com/app/1351080/Pharaoh_A_New_Era/

First of all, we'd like to thank the Pharaoh community who's been supportive since the very beginning when we revealed this project in 2020. Your involvement, everlasting support, and love for Pharaoh will remain forever in our hearts and soul.

For the players who have ever heard about Pharaoh, Pharaoh: A New Era is the remake of the original game released in 1999. Our remake includes:

📜53 missions and hundreds of hours of gameplay and fun

📜Campaign (split into six different eras) and Sandbox mode

📜Cleopatra: Queen of the Nile extension for FREE

📜Dancing hippos (yes)

📜Original soundtrack rearranged and re-orchestrated by Louis Godart (composer) and his incredible task force of prodigies

📜Modern graphics to behold every single building and monument (just like back in the days)

📜Improved and modernized gameplay, a fresh user interface in addition to several over QoL changes

⚙️A FEW WORDS ABOUT TECHNICAL SUPPORT⚙️

You're playing Pharaoh: A New Era and you've just run into a technical issue?

STEP 1: Before reporting it, make sure to read our "Known Issues" thread in the Technical Support subforum on Steam.

subforum on Steam. STEP 2: If you experience a technical issue that isn't mentioned in the "Known Issues" thread, please feel free to drop us a message in the subforum mentioned above.

⚙️REPORT A TECHNICAL ISSUE 101⚙️

If you're experiencing an issue and need assistance, please reach out to us, using this template:

Bug Description : Tell us precisely where the issue occurs? How often did you encounter the issue when playing?

: Tell us precisely where the issue occurs? How often did you encounter the issue when playing? Describe precisely what you were doing the last couple of minutes before you encountered the issue.

what you were doing the last couple of minutes before you encountered the issue. Reproduction Steps

Screenshot(s)/Video(s) of the bug

of the bug Family folder (mandatory)

As mentioned previously, the development team will need specific details to help you sort out your issues. In most cases, they will also need your Family folder.

Read the following steps to get the files:

Copy and paste the line below into the file explorer

%Appdata%/../LocalLow/Triskell Interactive/Pharaoh

2- In the Pharaoh folder, you'll see a long string of numbers (your ID). You can go inside.

3- After that, you just have to send us the Family folder so that we have all the information to investigate.

You can send them to us via WeTransfer, you just need to copy/paste the link into your Steam reply and we’ll help you as soon as possible.

