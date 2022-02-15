 Skip to content

Kiospoly update for 15 February 2022

Patch Notes 1.0.1.0

Patch Notes 1.0.1.0 · Build 8205958

Patchnotes via Steam Community

In this update we fixed some bugs in situations where the bot was in jail, or did a marathon. In addition, we have included a SMALL sized map.

Have fun!

Regards,

Mayha Murasaki

Changed files in this update

