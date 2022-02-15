version 1.6.8 update

Changelog
- Fix the incorrect color mode after the previous version of myfinder was started
- In the previous version, because individual systems could not monitor the system DWM color change, they could not switch the dark mode with the system, so the monitor registry method was used to fix this problem
- Fixed the lag problem when adjusting individual sound cards, and fixed the incorrect display of media volume and brightness caused by the delay of individual system detection in all previous versions (to be tested)
- Fixed the problem that the UWP program was minimized abnormally after the previous version enabled Minimize to Icon
- In all previous versions, when the current window is running in administrator mode, the trigger corner displays the start menu or other Windows functions fail. Use dockmod instead to activate Windows functions. If the dock does not display the minimize animation and icon of the administrator mode program, Please select the task plan or service in the boot mode in the preference settings, so that the dockmod startup permission is relatively high, if it still does not work, find dockmod.exe in the program directory, right click - properties - compatibility - check run with administrator privileges
Next version update preview
Add custom icon design function, you can design your own icons with masks, and then edit them and share them to the creative workshop with one click. At the same time, icons of other processes can be added to the icon folder of the theme package. After switching the theme, the icons of all processes on the dock can be switched in the theme, or you can automatically switch to the subscribed icon after subscribing to a single icon.
Changed files in this update