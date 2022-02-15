 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results.

GunsBox VR update for 15 February 2022

GunsBox VR official Discord server has been launched!

Share · View all patches · Build 8205913 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hello everyone!

We've finally launched the official Discord server (Join)

There are a couple of channels that you might find interesting and helpful:
  • #game-news - all the game-related news and announcements will be there
  • #developer-diaries - the team will share ongoing progress for more visibility
  • #dev-questions - if you have any questions, leave them here
  • #feedback - any feedback and impressions about the game
  • #suggestions - share your ideas and suggestions, and we will include them in the dev plan

And yep,

See you!

:)

Changed files in this update

Хранилище GunsBox VR Depot 1751271
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.