 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results.

Lotus Reverie: First Nexus update for 15 February 2022

New Portuguese translation

Share · View all patches · Build 8205902 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

The game is now available in Portuguese from Brazil. Enjoy!

Changed files in this update

Lotus Reverie ~ First Nexus Content Depot 1227571
  • Loading history…
Lotus Reverie ~ First Nexus Windowsx86 Depot 1227572
  • Loading history…
Lotus Reverie: First Nexus Mac OS X Depot 1227573
  • Loading history…
Lotus Reverie: First Nexus Linux64 Depot 1227574
  • Loading history…
Lotus Reverie: First Nexus Linux32 Depot 1227575
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.