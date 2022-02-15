Update to Version 0.8

Hello everyone,
today is the release of the first big update, bringing Pillars of Sorrow to version 0.8.
The update contains:
- 4 new stages in world 3 (featuring new enemies, a new boss and a new pet)
- New light effects to enhance the overall game experience
- Dissolve effects for all enemies upon death
- Rework of the spawn system making it fairer for the player
- Some enemy reworks
- New achievements
- Balance adjustments
- Bug fixes
Before the next bigger update, there will probably be a smaller one bringing some smaller adjustments. Until then, have a great day.
Changed files in this update