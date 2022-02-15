 Skip to content

Pillars of Sorrow update for 15 February 2022

Update to Version 0.8

Build 8205759

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hello everyone,

today is the release of the first big update, bringing Pillars of Sorrow to version 0.8.

The update contains:

  • 4 new stages in world 3 (featuring new enemies, a new boss and a new pet)
  • New light effects to enhance the overall game experience
  • Dissolve effects for all enemies upon death
  • Rework of the spawn system making it fairer for the player
  • Some enemy reworks
  • New achievements
  • Balance adjustments
  • Bug fixes

Before the next bigger update, there will probably be a smaller one bringing some smaller adjustments. Until then, have a great day.

