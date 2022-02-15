Steam Deck and Controller Compatibility Update

Here's an update to ensure the game will work well on Steam Deck. It also improves how the game works with different controller types. It should also let Linux users play the game via Proton (though we don't officially support that).
Here's what's changed:
- Fixed issues Steam Deck compatibility issues
- Added support for PS5 and Nintendo Switch controllers
- Adjusted trigger vibrations to feel better on Xbox Series S/X controllers
- Fixed single frame glitch of whiteness when game starts up
Changed files in this update