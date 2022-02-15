 Skip to content

Mysteries Of Darkness update for 15 February 2022

Update

**

This Update Reset All Stats

**

FIX

  • Game launch should be faster.
  • Steam achievements when completing the game on higher than normal difficulty should now be enabled correctly.
  • The steam achievement when you keep 2000 gold or more should now be activated correctly.
  • Aura cards are now added to the loot table.
  • Multi-hit cards should now deal damage to all enemies instantly by hit.
  • Fix missing references for some text.

IMPROVE

  • Interface improvement.

ADD

  • Possibility to change the starter deck at the start of a new game in exchange of xp.
  • It is no longer possible to change the starter deck by reloading a game.
  • Added a Clear Stats button for heroes.
  • Added a green armor rune that gives 3 armor.
  • Added earth sacrifice card.

CHANGE

  • The tutorial is now a box tips available at main menu. it will be completed over time.
  • The potions heal effect buff can now be stack. Stack max limited to 6.
  • The buff effect blind stack max limited to 65.
  • The buff effect sick from pest have stack max limited to 15.
  • Now Boss loot 2 legendary card.

BALANCE

Campfire

  • Searching during Campfire now restores 50 HP from 25 HP.

Shop

  • Price card/rune raise to 20%.
  • Forest shop now give 4 solded card from 2.
  • Forest shop sold card reduce price to 45% from 30%.
  • Cave shop sold card reduce price to 25% from 30%.

Ennmy Packs

  • Reduce heal Big Tree.
  • Spider pack changes. ( Replace one poisonous spider by armored spider )
  • Pack Small Worm reduce armor give.

Flasks

  • Blind flask add 20 to blind from 12 / 10.
  • Card Big flask poison now give 4 poisons effect from 3.
  • Card Big flask fire now give 6 burn from 5.

Warrior

  • Card Low Blow deals 3 damages from 2.
  • Card Inner Rage rarity epic from common.
  • Card Inner Rage now playable one time andd add purple socket.
  • Card Inner Rage sacrifice 3 HP on play from 0.
  • Card Preparation purple socket deleted.
  • Card Reflexion draw now 3 cards damage from 2 random.

Witch

  • Card Flaming Rock cost 3 from 5.
  • Card Flaming Rock blind up to 9 from 2.
  • Card Rock Blast cost 3 from 7.
  • Card Rock Blast blind up to 7 from 4.
  • Card Rock Wall cost 3 from 2.
  • Card Earthquake cost 3 from 12.
  • Card Earthquake blind up to 10 from 2.
  • Card Earthquake deals damage 2 from 4.
  • Card Earthen Rage blind up to 8 from 3.
  • Card Fire Flash add now buff break armor x2.
  • Card Dust cost 1 from 2.
  • Card Dust blind up to 30 from 20.
  • Card Meteor cost 12 from 20.
  • Card Meteor blind up to 20 from 6.
  • Card concentration cost 1 from 3.
  • Card Fire Rain cost 5 from 9.
  • Card Big Fire Ball cost 4 from 8.
  • Card Clearcasting cost 1 from 2.
  • Card Ice Meteor cost 4 from 5.
  • Card Electric Aura cost 5 from 7.
  • Card Ice Aura cost 3 from 6.
  • Card Free Electron now can't stack if return on original target.
  • Card Free Electron cost 2 from 5.
  • Card potion call cost 1 from 2.
  • Card potion call now is playable indefinitely.
  • Card Clar-Sightedness rarity up to epic card from common.
  • Card Clar-Sightedness now give 3 Clarcasting cards when played.
  • Card Icy Breath socket yellow removed.
  • Card Inspiration socket yellow removed.

