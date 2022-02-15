**
This Update Reset All Stats
**
FIX
- Game launch should be faster.
- Steam achievements when completing the game on higher than normal difficulty should now be enabled correctly.
- The steam achievement when you keep 2000 gold or more should now be activated correctly.
- Aura cards are now added to the loot table.
- Multi-hit cards should now deal damage to all enemies instantly by hit.
- Fix missing references for some text.
IMPROVE
- Interface improvement.
ADD
- Possibility to change the starter deck at the start of a new game in exchange of xp.
- It is no longer possible to change the starter deck by reloading a game.
- Added a Clear Stats button for heroes.
- Added a green armor rune that gives 3 armor.
- Added earth sacrifice card.
CHANGE
- The tutorial is now a box tips available at main menu. it will be completed over time.
- The potions heal effect buff can now be stack. Stack max limited to 6.
- The buff effect blind stack max limited to 65.
- The buff effect sick from pest have stack max limited to 15.
- Now Boss loot 2 legendary card.
BALANCE
Campfire
- Searching during Campfire now restores 50 HP from 25 HP.
Shop
- Price card/rune raise to 20%.
- Forest shop now give 4 solded card from 2.
- Forest shop sold card reduce price to 45% from 30%.
- Cave shop sold card reduce price to 25% from 30%.
Ennmy Packs
- Reduce heal Big Tree.
- Spider pack changes. ( Replace one poisonous spider by armored spider )
- Pack Small Worm reduce armor give.
Flasks
- Blind flask add 20 to blind from 12 / 10.
- Card Big flask poison now give 4 poisons effect from 3.
- Card Big flask fire now give 6 burn from 5.
Warrior
- Card Low Blow deals 3 damages from 2.
- Card Inner Rage rarity epic from common.
- Card Inner Rage now playable one time andd add purple socket.
- Card Inner Rage sacrifice 3 HP on play from 0.
- Card Preparation purple socket deleted.
- Card Reflexion draw now 3 cards damage from 2 random.
Witch
- Card Flaming Rock cost 3 from 5.
- Card Flaming Rock blind up to 9 from 2.
- Card Rock Blast cost 3 from 7.
- Card Rock Blast blind up to 7 from 4.
- Card Rock Wall cost 3 from 2.
- Card Earthquake cost 3 from 12.
- Card Earthquake blind up to 10 from 2.
- Card Earthquake deals damage 2 from 4.
- Card Earthen Rage blind up to 8 from 3.
- Card Fire Flash add now buff break armor x2.
- Card Dust cost 1 from 2.
- Card Dust blind up to 30 from 20.
- Card Meteor cost 12 from 20.
- Card Meteor blind up to 20 from 6.
- Card concentration cost 1 from 3.
- Card Fire Rain cost 5 from 9.
- Card Big Fire Ball cost 4 from 8.
- Card Clearcasting cost 1 from 2.
- Card Ice Meteor cost 4 from 5.
- Card Electric Aura cost 5 from 7.
- Card Ice Aura cost 3 from 6.
- Card Free Electron now can't stack if return on original target.
- Card Free Electron cost 2 from 5.
- Card potion call cost 1 from 2.
- Card potion call now is playable indefinitely.
- Card Clar-Sightedness rarity up to epic card from common.
- Card Clar-Sightedness now give 3 Clarcasting cards when played.
- Card Icy Breath socket yellow removed.
- Card Inspiration socket yellow removed.
