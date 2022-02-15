 Skip to content

Nightmare Puppeteer update for 15 February 2022

New heads and bodies!

Share · View all patches · Build 8205286 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Added some new heads and bodies- hope you like them!

*also made it so if you add Rando's on start they don't explode and kill each other instantly- fulfilling a request by Jolsh from 6 thousand years ago

