 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results.

AKER FERN update for 15 February 2022

English Language Available !!!

Share · View all patches · Build 8205197 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

We are excited to finally show you our game in English as well. We hope it was worth the wait and the translation and history will not disappoint you.

Good luck to Chaos Group Games.

Changed files in this update

AKER FERN - magazyn zawartości Depot 1344841
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.