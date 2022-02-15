 Skip to content

Electron update for 15 February 2022

Bug Fixes and Feature Improvements

Hey Explorers!

Just a few quick bug fixes for you all, and a couple feature improvements.

I hope to put out a new update every day for a few weeks, but no promises!

Happy exploring! Much more to come!

