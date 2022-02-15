 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results.

焚魂之梦 update for 15 February 2022

2022年2月15日 小更新

Share · View all patches · Build 8204798 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

加入了家具？？？

增加了胖孩（杂鱼）

增加了两个胖孩的技能

优化了小卡顿

Changed files in this update

焚魂之梦•史莱姆地下城•烤乳猪模拟器•KRZ大作 Content Depot 1547781
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.