- Six New Zombie models
- Zombies now have a dash ability
- New Zombie Variant! Soldier Zombie
- New Zombie Variant! Exploder Zombie
- Major AI tweaks
- Spawning logic changes
- Doubled enemy max count!
- New Zombie models and visuals
- Fixed a visual mesh issue on some zombies
- Camera distance tweaked for better visibility
- Balancing for enemies
- Enemies now burn a bit right before the morning
- Roadmap 2022 added to Main Menu
Junebug vs. Evil update for 15 February 2022
Patch 0.1.4
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Changed files in this update