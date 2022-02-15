 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results.

Junebug vs. Evil update for 15 February 2022

Patch 0.1.4

Share · View all patches · Build 8204475 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Six New Zombie models
  • Zombies now have a dash ability
  • New Zombie Variant! Soldier Zombie
  • New Zombie Variant! Exploder Zombie
  • Major AI tweaks
  • Spawning logic changes
  • Doubled enemy max count!
  • New Zombie models and visuals
  • Fixed a visual mesh issue on some zombies
  • Camera distance tweaked for better visibility
  • Balancing for enemies
  • Enemies now burn a bit right before the morning
  • Roadmap 2022 added to Main Menu

Changed files in this update

Junebug vs. Evil Content Depot 1667591
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.