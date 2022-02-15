 Skip to content

Clip maker update for 15 February 2022

Updated all DLC's with scenes, new vRoid shader

I have made by your requests:

  • Possibility uncheck all toggles in the wallpaper creator.
  • Open folder button for Sprite sheet maker
  • Anime girl animations moved to Emotions
  • New version of RealToon shader for vRoid. Fix of monochrome in the sprite sheet maker and maybe other problems with shadows

Fantasy DLC update

  • Items divided to Items and Items2 for better list loading
  • Removed not HDRP flame

All DLC's with scenes updated

  • Load speed optimization
  • Download size reduction

