Fix two bugs of the same task in the task interface.
Fix the bug of pulling out the knife to cut the low number of frames or the frequent three-stage injury on the client.
Now you can control the camera faster after shadowless chop.
Fix the bug that there is a model with lost material near the player's waist when using some skills.
Adjust the level rhythm and AI parameters.
EdgeOfTheAbyssAwaken update for 15 February 2022
Version 0.92.3310 update announcement
Patchnotes via Steam Community
