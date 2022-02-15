Version 0.2 Update Notes

Version 0.2:
-Made several visual changes to polish up transitions and improve
the look of several UI elements.
-Added the Map under the "info" menu.
-Players can now navigate to different areas using the map.
-Improved Veta's movement to be slightly sharper.
-Veta can now tailwhip! Perform one by pressing "<" arrow while in the air.
-Removed arcade tab
-A new Area, "Pincushion Path" has been added, players can test out two different enemies there.
-Completely redesigned District Central for a simple, more clean look,
-There is some opening dialougue when you start a New Game.
-And more little things to improve the state of the game.
-Stay tuned for Version 0.3!
