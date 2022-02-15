 Skip to content

DANCEHALLBRAWL update for 15 February 2022

Version 0.2 Update Notes

Build 8204149

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Version 0.2:

-Made several visual changes to polish up transitions and improve

the look of several UI elements.

-Added the Map under the "info" menu.

-Players can now navigate to different areas using the map.

-Improved Veta's movement to be slightly sharper.

-Veta can now tailwhip! Perform one by pressing "<" arrow while in the air.

-Removed arcade tab

-A new Area, "Pincushion Path" has been added, players can test out two different enemies there.

-Completely redesigned District Central for a simple, more clean look,

-There is some opening dialougue when you start a New Game.

-And more little things to improve the state of the game.

-Stay tuned for Version 0.3!

