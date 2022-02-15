Patch Notes - 0.1.0.5:220215-0358

Changes/Features:
- Enabled aggressive texture scaling (down to 1/8th resolution at Very Low) at lower graphics settings to further reduce video memory demand.
- Made map boundary line more obvious in tactical view.
- Lobby passwords are now masked with *'s.
- Added message log to tutorial missions, accessible through the escape menu.
- Pressing the H key when using the sphere widget will toggle locking the cursor onto the horizontal plane, for easy horizontal direction picking.
- Added player slot limit dropdown to lobby settings. Note that full lobbies (i.e. 4/4 players) will not be returned in queries when refreshing the lobby list.
Bug Fixes:
- Fixed tutorial dialog messages not waiting for the continue button to be clicked if the escape menu was opened in the middle of a line.
- Fixed players getting disconnected if they send a lobby chat message when the host is starting the game.
Changed files in this update