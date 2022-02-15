 Skip to content

Gunvolt Chronicles: Luminous Avenger iX 2 update for 15 February 2022

Bug fixed - Gunvolt Chronicles: Luminous Avenger iX 2

Share · View all patches · Build 8204015 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

(Updated February 15, 2022)

Ver 1.2.0

  • Added support for new DLC.
  • Changed the behavior of the Bullit Dash to accept left and right input as it ends, bringing it in line with the previous game.
  • Updated the visuals for the EX Weapon "Optic Barrier" to match the weapon's hitboxes.
  • Adjusted the calculations for results on the "Laboratory Block" mission.
  • Fixed an issue where the playable character would pass through stage geometry.
  • Fixed an issue where the game would fail to progress when the player died as a boss skill activated.
  • Fixed an issue where the background on the "Laboratory Block" stage would not properly fade out.
  • Various other issues affecting game stability have been fixed.

