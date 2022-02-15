Bug fixed - Gunvolt Chronicles: Luminous Avenger iX 2

(Updated February 15, 2022)
Ver 1.2.0
- Added support for new DLC.
- Changed the behavior of the Bullit Dash to accept left and right input as it ends, bringing it in line with the previous game.
- Updated the visuals for the EX Weapon "Optic Barrier" to match the weapon's hitboxes.
- Adjusted the calculations for results on the "Laboratory Block" mission.
- Fixed an issue where the playable character would pass through stage geometry.
- Fixed an issue where the game would fail to progress when the player died as a boss skill activated.
- Fixed an issue where the background on the "Laboratory Block" stage would not properly fade out.
- Various other issues affecting game stability have been fixed.
Changed files in this update