V0.89 Update

optimization:
- Optimized the panel for creating characters.
- Adjusted the value obtained by part-time work.
- Adjusted the value of card upgrades.
- Adjusted the travel value.
repair:
- Fixed the problem that the next step of the card could not be selected in some cases.
- Fixed the problem that some step texts were incorrect.
Increase:
- A sequel system has been added, and the sequel can be made after the book reaches a certain standard.
- Added outsourcing work. In addition to going out to work, players can also use computers for outsourcing work.
- Added 60 random events in the game.
- Added the animation of entering the hospital.
- Added a lot of book reviews. (including sequel book reviews)
- Added character skills. (Some skills will take effect in the new archive)
- Added the function of one-click receiving of text messages.
- Added the function of deleting the read text messages.
- Added loading interface.
- Added tips in the card library.
- Added tips for traveling to get items.
Changed files in this update