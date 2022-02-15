 Skip to content

Writer's Life update for 15 February 2022

V0.89 Update

V0.89 Update

Patchnotes via Steam Community

optimization:

  1. Optimized the panel for creating characters.
  2. Adjusted the value obtained by part-time work.
  3. Adjusted the value of card upgrades.
  4. Adjusted the travel value.

    repair:
  5. Fixed the problem that the next step of the card could not be selected in some cases.
  6. Fixed the problem that some step texts were incorrect.

    Increase:
  7. A sequel system has been added, and the sequel can be made after the book reaches a certain standard.
  8. Added outsourcing work. In addition to going out to work, players can also use computers for outsourcing work.
  9. Added 60 random events in the game.
  10. Added the animation of entering the hospital.
  11. Added a lot of book reviews. (including sequel book reviews)
  12. Added character skills. (Some skills will take effect in the new archive)
  13. Added the function of one-click receiving of text messages.
  14. Added the function of deleting the read text messages.
  15. Added loading interface.
  16. Added tips in the card library.
  17. Added tips for traveling to get items.

