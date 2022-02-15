Version 0.3.3

By the next patch, I will finally be able to work on adult scenes with Nick and Cass.
Also, this game will feature far less side quests, compared to Bhavacakra Maco, but side quests will be longer and be more meaningful.
⨭ Added
-
A story quest “An awkward delivery” added. This is where you will pretty much confirm whether you will choose Cass. And, as noted in a previous patch note, I will work on Cass route first.
-
A new side quest “The dark side” can start once you reach a certain point in the main story. You will be notified of the quest automatically.
-
A new challenge added to the Hall of Ordeals.
↹ Changed
- Once Nick reaches level 10, enemies on section A will be buffed up.
Changed files in this update