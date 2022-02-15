 Skip to content

Wizardry: The Five Ordeals update for 15 February 2022

Update 2022/2/15

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Updates

  • Changed the color to purple if continuation spell/monster summoning spell is already cast, which was introduced in the 2/11 update.

Fixes

  • The jingle at the end of the battle was not interrupted correctly after the update on 2/11.
  • The display of the character portraits in the party window of the inn has been tweaked.
  • if staying at an inn with a series of button presses, the age of the guest would not change.
  • When using SD UI, some parts of the scenario introduction page would be displayed incorrectly.

