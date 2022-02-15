Update 2022/2/15

Updates
- Changed the color to purple if continuation spell/monster summoning spell is already cast, which was introduced in the 2/11 update.
Fixes
- The jingle at the end of the battle was not interrupted correctly after the update on 2/11.
- The display of the character portraits in the party window of the inn has been tweaked.
- if staying at an inn with a series of button presses, the age of the guest would not change.
- When using SD UI, some parts of the scenario introduction page would be displayed incorrectly.
Changed files in this update