- Added Steam Deck support
- Koalefant Trunk Steak’s name and icon now shows up correctly in the cookbook ingredient lists
- Fixed a bug preventing Crabking and Dragonfly from spawning after their world settings are changed from none to something else.
- Fixed a crash when ramming burnt Above Average Tree Trunks.
- Fixed a rare Kitcoon crash
- Fixed a crash with the world presets
Don't Starve Together update for 15 February 2022
Game Hotfix [495715]
Patchnotes via Steam Community
