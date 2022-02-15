 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results.

Don't Starve Together update for 15 February 2022

Game Hotfix [495715]

Share · View all patches · Build 8203495 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Added Steam Deck support
  • Koalefant Trunk Steak’s name and icon now shows up correctly in the cookbook ingredient lists
  • Fixed a bug preventing Crabking and Dragonfly from spawning after their world settings are changed from none to something else.
  • Fixed a crash when ramming burnt Above Average Tree Trunks.
  • Fixed a rare Kitcoon crash
  • Fixed a crash with the world presets

Changed files in this update

Don't Starve Together - Windows Depot 322331
  • Loading history…
Don't Starve Together - Linux Depot 322332
  • Loading history…
Don't Starve Together - OSX Depot 322333
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.