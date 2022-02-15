v0.9.0 Revamped level editor, rebalancing exec Actions, new music

Hi all,
Here's a new batch of feature updates
Level Editor
- Rearranged the UI elements for the level editor to conform to standards. Various buttons are now arranged in toolbars. The parameter panels are now tucked away into the context aware menus
- Implemented the validation checks. The connectivity between Enemy gate and Energy center is now tested before saving the level. I used my custom path finding code for this job. I will soon use it to replace the 3rd party path finding solution I use in the main gameplay, which will fix some pending bugs and improve the performance.
- Fixed several bugs and removed some drawing inconsistencies in the level editor.
Executive actions update
- Re-implemented the Skydrill action that is used to destroy the terrain tiles and create new pathways. This is a unique strategic tool in Dofense and it needs some thoughtful planning. So the game now automatically pauses to give you all the time. You can carefully mark and unmark the terrain that you want to destroy. Once you are ready, just click the drill button and the game will resume with the laser beams doing their jobs.
- The old implementation of Sniper shot let you kill enemies within a circle with a gun from the sky. This could be useful sometimes, however it wasn't worth spending 1 crystal on. In this build I've tried to correct that flaw with a minor change in behaviour. When you kill the enemies with a sniper shot, any cores that are being carried by them are released and they fly back to the Energy center without getting intercepted by other enemies. This can turn the game around if you know how to use it.
- The flying return of cores is also applicable if the enemy is killed by black holes
Music
- Simplified the background music code. Added two new tracks for in-game background music. More tracks will be added in future.
Other
- Updated all terrain tiles to match the flat color style
- New portal tube tiles with flat color style
- Tower spoil gradual disappearance
- Creep mass laser damage fix
- Changed the glow of some explosion VFX (train and grinder kills) so that they appear in background without occluding other elements
- Change the randomness criteria of when the lava tiles put enemy on fire.
Let me know how do you like the new Level editor. And what do you think about the music?
Cheers!
