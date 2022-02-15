 Skip to content

DarkBlood -Reborn- Playtest update for 15 February 2022

Bug fixes and Specification changes

Bug fixes

Fixed a bug in which you could press "Sell" when selecting an empty slot when selling equipment.

Fixed a bug that when you press the A button on the controller after pressing an appropriate button with the mouse, the button you pressed with the mouse is considered to have been pressed.

Specification changes

Changed button assignments for item, equipment, status, and option screens, and unified the "Close Window" button operation.

DarkBlood -Reborn- Playtest Content Depot 1877151
